Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Flagstar Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FBC shares. ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

