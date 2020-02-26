Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,149,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,102 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.66% of Public Storage worth $244,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Public Storage by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSA stock opened at $220.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $200.77 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.81.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.77.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

