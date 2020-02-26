Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,021,721 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 330,788 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.12% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $259,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

