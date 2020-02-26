Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 643,401 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Equifax worth $254,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Equifax by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Equifax by 562.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after acquiring an additional 305,171 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Equifax by 44.4% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 84,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Equifax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 57.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $152.19 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $164.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.26, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

