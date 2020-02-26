Fmr LLC Has $240.99 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,187,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 306,494 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.96% of Bunge worth $240,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $55.14. Bunge Ltd has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Bunge’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.52 per share, for a total transaction of $196,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,120.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Heckman acquired 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.52 per share, with a total value of $1,952,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,763.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 61,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,709 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

