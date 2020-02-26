Fmr LLC Has $243.85 Million Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,122,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,602 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $243,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE opened at $110.14 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.08. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

