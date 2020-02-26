Fmr LLC Has $250.12 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,956,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91,711 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.51% of Five Below worth $250,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Five Below by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,294,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Five Below by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Five Below by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $107.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Five Below Inc has a 12 month low of $95.52 and a 12 month high of $148.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day moving average of $122.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

