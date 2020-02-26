Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,662,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,955,828 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 14.76% of RealReal worth $238,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter worth $99,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter worth $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RealReal by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RealReal in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RealReal in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.07.

Shares of REAL opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. RealReal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RealReal Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other RealReal news, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,686.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,330,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,505,739 shares in the company, valued at $79,931,809.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,847,250 over the last ninety days.

