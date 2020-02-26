Fmr LLC Raises Position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,806,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,896,557 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 9.69% of Commscope worth $266,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commscope by 27.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope in the third quarter worth $143,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Commscope during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Commscope during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commscope during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000.

Shares of Commscope stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Commscope from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

