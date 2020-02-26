Fmr LLC Trims Stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,706,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,428 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $256,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $170.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.57 and a 200 day moving average of $154.46. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.