Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FRE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($83.84) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €56.57 ($65.78).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €45.94 ($53.42) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($93.02). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.69.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

