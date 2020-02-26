Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 778,704 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.76% of Gartner worth $243,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

NYSE IT opened at $141.10 on Wednesday. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $124.77 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.83.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.