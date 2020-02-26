GlobalData PLC (DATA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

GlobalData PLC (LON:DATA) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Sunday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:DATA opened at GBX 1,275.20 ($16.77) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.82. GlobalData has a 52 week low of GBX 550 ($7.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,307.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,067.60.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of GlobalData to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc provides business information products and services across various platforms to the consumer, information communications technology, and healthcare markets. The company offers data, insight, and analysis services, as well as performance advertising services. GlobalData Plc serves customers in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific.

