Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,738,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477,875 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,650,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 454,046 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 518.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,146,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182,332 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,546,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,574 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 2,832.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.14 and a beta of -0.95. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

