Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on March 30th

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Goldman Sachs Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Goldman Sachs Group to earn $27.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

NYSE:GS opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.57. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

