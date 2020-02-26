Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 494.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 68.9% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0169 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

