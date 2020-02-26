Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $168.60

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 168.60 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 169.20 ($2.23), with a volume of 1155699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.80 ($2.39).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 190.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 211.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.20 million and a PE ratio of 5.08.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

