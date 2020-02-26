Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,588.50

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,588.50 ($20.90) and last traded at GBX 1,595 ($20.98), with a volume of 429358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,653.50 ($21.75).

HL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,690 ($22.23) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Liberum Capital upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,125 ($27.95) to GBX 2,075 ($27.30) in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,855.82 ($24.41).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,756.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,853. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Stephen Robertson purchased 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, with a total value of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

About Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

