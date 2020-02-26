Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,542,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,343 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.49% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $236,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,553,000 after purchasing an additional 53,012 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,555,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,320,000 after purchasing an additional 704,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 183,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 6,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $129,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,308 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,835. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

Shares of HZNP opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 91.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

