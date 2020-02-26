Hornby (LON:HRN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.00

Hornby Plc (LON:HRN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.51), with a volume of 91996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.51).

The company has a market cap of $44.44 million and a P/E ratio of -9.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41.

Hornby Company Profile (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, themes, tracks and track accessories, buildings, platforms and bridges, and power and control, as well as spares and accessories.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Hornby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.