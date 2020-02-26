Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Price Target Increased to GBX 425 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 425 ($5.59) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HOTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.39) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Tuesday.

LON:HOTC opened at GBX 407 ($5.35) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 457.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 418.46. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4.96 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 527 ($6.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $462.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84.

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 11.30 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hotel Chocolat Group will post 710.0000033 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Hotel Chocolat Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.21%.

In other Hotel Chocolat Group news, insider Matthew Margereson sold 20,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.52), for a total value of £85,134 ($111,988.95).

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

