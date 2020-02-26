Huntsman Co. (HUN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 31st

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

Huntsman has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Huntsman has a payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntsman to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Huntsman stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $263,571.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.48.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

