Innovaderma (LON:IDP) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

Shares of Innovaderma stock opened at GBX 63.35 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.83. Innovaderma has a one year low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 116.88 ($1.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Innovaderma (LON:IDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider Joe Bayer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £1,860 ($2,446.72).

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

