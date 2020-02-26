Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 166,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 49,515 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 394,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,611 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,642,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 337,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

