Investors Buy High Volume of Fifth Third Bancorp Call Options (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 9,839 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,195% compared to the typical daily volume of 760 call options.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.