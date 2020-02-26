Investors Buy High Volume of Fossil Group Call Options (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,096 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,023% compared to the average daily volume of 899 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,801 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3,247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,465 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOSL stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $275.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several analysts have commented on FOSL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

