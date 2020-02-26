iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $158.40 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.49 and a fifty-two week high of $173.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

