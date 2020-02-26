iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Stake Lessened by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth $127,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $153.22 on Wednesday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $136.66 and a 1 year high of $165.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.01.

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

