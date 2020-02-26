JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank started coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.37.

JD stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.97 and a beta of 1.43. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $43.09.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

