Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Raised by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 4.0% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 138,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.96 and its 200 day moving average is $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

