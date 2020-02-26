Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the network equipment provider on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Juniper Networks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Juniper Networks has a payout ratio of 45.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

