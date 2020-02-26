KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. KeyCorp posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 80.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,666,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 65.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 44,698 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEY opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

