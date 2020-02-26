Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,346,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718,457 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.60% of Kraft Heinz worth $236,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.97.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

