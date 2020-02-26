Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 2.40 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Lockheed Martin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $26.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $400.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $292.53 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $428.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.