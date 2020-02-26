Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Increased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after buying an additional 990,207 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 43.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 777.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $238.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.88. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.93.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.