Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC (MAV4) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on May 22nd

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MAV4 opened at GBX 66 ($0.87) on Wednesday. Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 has a one year low of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 72.73 ($0.96). The firm has a market cap of $74.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.74.

Get Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 alerts:

In other Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 news, insider Peter Linthwaite purchased 7,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £5,028.22 ($6,614.34).

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) quoted securities. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate income for shareholders.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.