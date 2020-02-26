Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the fast-food giant on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Mcdonald’s has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 43 years. Mcdonald’s has a payout ratio of 58.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mcdonald’s to earn $9.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $212.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.61. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $178.27 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

