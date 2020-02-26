Modern Water (LON:MWG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.65

Modern Water Plc (LON:MWG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01), with a volume of 1509345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37.

About Modern Water (LON:MWG)

Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring. It owns, installs, and operates water and industrial water treatment membrane solutions and products, including membrane brine concentration technologies; multi stage flash desalination plants; forward osmosis desalination plants; evaporative cooling systems; and enhanced oil recovery and hydro osmotic power applications.

