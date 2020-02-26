Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,194,000 after acquiring an additional 262,385 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 15,587.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,704,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 32.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 236,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,563,000 after buying an additional 58,232 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nordson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $395,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,077 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,698 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $157.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.71. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $124.90 and a twelve month high of $180.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.49.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

