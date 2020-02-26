Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NAC. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 939,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 180,548 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 622,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 455,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,703,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,796,000.

NAC opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $15.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

About Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

