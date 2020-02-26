Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $248.00

Shares of Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 248 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 249 ($3.28), with a volume of 249903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263 ($3.46).
The stock has a market cap of $303.36 million and a P/E ratio of 11.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 273.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 284.89.
In other Pacific Assets Trust news, insider Edward Troughton bought 18,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750.18 ($65,443.54).
Pacific Assets Trust Company Profile (LON:PAC)
Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).
