Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Stake Raised by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,158,096,000 after acquiring an additional 230,170 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,634,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after buying an additional 108,753 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $15,019,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,782 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after buying an additional 64,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total value of $2,716,680.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.88.

NYSE:PANW opened at $196.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $192.17 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of -109.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

