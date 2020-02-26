ParallelCoin Price Hits $0.38 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00004101 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $118,241.00 and $37.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00721554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007345 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

