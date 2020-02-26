Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,185 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its target price lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,119 ($14.72) to GBX 1,185 ($15.59) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 1,125 ($14.80) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup downgraded Pennon Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Investec downgraded Pennon Group to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,037 ($13.64).

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 1,120.50 ($14.74) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,113.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 924.65. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 693.40 ($9.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,210.50 ($15.92).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

