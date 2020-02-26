PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 147.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 334.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PMT. Compass Point began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

