Perdoceo Education Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,476 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,153% compared to the typical daily volume of 322 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $2,989,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $1,303,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.16. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.