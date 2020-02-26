Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Holdings Decreased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,319 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

PAA opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

