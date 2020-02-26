Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.03). Plug Power reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

In other news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at $135,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 146,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,606,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,003. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 35.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.