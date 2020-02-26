Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Principal Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.