PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRTC. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target (up previously from GBX 420 ($5.52)) on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

LON:PRTC opened at GBX 316 ($4.16) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.90 million and a PE ratio of -112.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 303.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 277.30. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of GBX 155.50 ($2.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 335 ($4.41).

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

